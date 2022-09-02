West Ham once again proved a thorn in their side on Wednesday evening as Tomas Soucek's equaliser ensured the points were shared and, truthfully, Spurs can have few complaints about the result.

Tottenham play a second London Derby in three days on Saturday as they host Fulham at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Antonio Conte's side have struggled to reach their best since their opening weekend victory over Southampton but under the Italian, they've been grinding out results very effectively and remain unbeaten – with only league leaders Arsenal and Man City above them in the table.

With the Gunners set to travel to Old Trafford on Sunday, Fulham's visit offers them a chance to close the gap on their fierce north London rivals.

But Spurs cannot afford to underestimate Marco Silva's team, who have proven themselves the Premier League's surprise package so far this term having been tipped for relegation before a ball was kicked.

No player sums that up better than Aleksandar Mitrovic, who has been lazily labelled a striker not good enough for the top flight previously but has started 2022/23 with five goals in five games.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Tottenham v Fulham on TV and online.

When is Tottenham v Fulham?

Tottenham v Fulham will take place on Saturday 3rd September 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Tottenham v Fulham will kick off at 3pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Premier League TV schedule this weekend, including Man Utd v Arsenal.

What TV channel is Tottenham v Fulham on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV now that fans are allowed into stadiums.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

Is there a Tottenham v Fulham live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Tottenham v Fulham team news

Tottenham predicted XI: Lloris; Sanchez, Dier, Davies; Doherty, Højbjerg, Bissouma, Perisic; Kulusevski, Kane, Richarlison

Fulham predicted XI: Leno; Mbabu, Adarabioyo, Ream, Robinson; Reed, Palinha; De Cordova-Reid, Pereira, Kebano; Mitrovic

Tottenham v Fulham odds

Tottenham (9/2) Draw (7/2) Fulham (6/1)

Our prediction: Tottenham v Fulham

Stopping Mitrovic will be vital for Tottenham, as he's scored five of Fulham's eight goals this season, but we shouldn't underplay the influence of summer signing Andreas Pereira either.

Liverpool, Brentford, and Brighton have all found out how difficult it can be if you let the west London side take the lead and it does feel as though a strong start could be vital for both teams at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday.

They have had spells of brilliance but Spurs have struggled to put together a 90-minute performance since the opening weekend, which is something Conte will be desperate for them to put right.

Our prediction: Tottenham 2-0 Fulham

