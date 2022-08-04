Who will win the Premier League in 2022/23?

The new season is unlikely to see either of those teams dip out of the conversation, barring a stunning series of events and a catastrophic downfall from either Man City or The Reds.

The Premier League title race has been a largely two-team affair in recent years. The trophy has been housed in either Manchester or Liverpool since 2017.

However, they don't appear to be the only top teams with their eyes on the prize in 2022/23. Two other teams could be quietly confident about creeping into the title race, but can either of them upset the odds and maintain their form all season long?

RadioTimes.com brings you our predictions for who we think will win the Premier League in 2022/23.

Winners

Manchester City

City head into the new season with a fresh trim, not quite a radical makeover, but certainly enough to make others sit up and notice the difference.

Fernandinho is gone. Raheem Sterling is gone. Gabriel Jesus is gone. Three pivotal players of the last few seasons and beyond have departed the club, replaced by Kalvin Phillips, Julian Alvarez and man mountain Erling Haaland respectively.

However, this season isn't about the new signings as much as it is about ensuring existing players step up. Phil Foden, Riyad Mahrez and Jack Grealish are three of the most technically talented players in the league and have all shown outrageous flashes of form and skill. This is their season to place their names among the best on the planet.

Haaland is set for a big season, but don't expect him to start every single game, as crazy as that sounds. He is a large cog in an even larger machine, and it's coming to swallow the league whole in 2022/23. Oh, and we haven't even mentioned Kevin De Bruyne or Joao Cancelo.

Title contenders

Liverpool

Jürgen Klopp is entering Alex Ferguson territory, though not measured by the length of his reign or the fullness of his trophy cabinet. Fergie's finest quality was his ability to break down teams, sell players at the right time, replace them well and continue to dominate.

Klopp is standing on the edge of that same challenge, and we think he will overcome the hurdles. He allowed Sadio Mané to leave, while Roberto Firmino had already drifted deeper into the shadows last season. Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz made sizeable impacts upon arrival and Darwin Nunez has joined the fold with a tantalising pre-season under his belt.

Liverpool are likely to blow teams away with the same verve and vigour as Mané, Firmino and Mo Salah once did at the height of their trio. That is high praise.

In most other years, Liverpool would win the league without a second glance, though it's a shame they have risen up at a time when City look unstoppable. The Reds may just lack a slight bit of depth in an ageing midfield.

Tottenham

It would be no surprise to us if Spurs were sat top of the table by the World Cup break. That's a weighty statement, but Antonio Conte doesn't do 'just try to reach the top four, OK?' He's a winner, a thoroughbred champion.

Inevitably, the Conte era will end in a seismic eruption, but 2022/23 could be stunning one for Spurs fans if their new signings find their feet in a similar way to January's additions.

Dejan Kulusevski proved to be one of the signings of the season last year as he rose to become one of the most feared wingers around, while Harry Kane and Son Heung-min slammed the turbo button.

Richarlison adds a nasty bite to a previously sterile bench, while Ivan Perišić is a hand-picked favourite of Conte and has plenty left in the tank. Tottenham are the closest challengers to City and Liverpool this year and will find themselves in a title race for a good portion of the campaign.

Dark horses

Arsenal

Hear. Us. Out. Arsenal are probably not going to win the Premier League this season, or the next handful of seasons. They may not win one for the rest of the decade. However, this is a team being steadily moulded on terrific foundations.

Mikel Arteta has been rightly vilified for a number of decisions throughout his time in charge, but his top-level philosophy is beginning to pay dividends.

This is a young, hungry, fresh squad full of players who genuinely want to be there, unsaddled by the highest profiles, ego and weighty payslips of bloated squads gone by. Arsenal look sharp, exuberant and, even without a world class star among their ranks just yet, they look like a really effective team unit. Time together will only bring them closer to the top.

Gabriel Jesus is a superb pick-up, a major, major upgrade on solid servant Alexandre Lacazette and post-downed tools Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang. If he can notch 20-25 goals, if Bukayo Saka can step up another gear, if Martin Odegaard continues to mature and flourish as captain, they could begin to flirt with the elite.

