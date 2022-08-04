Across the league, fans of every team will have genuinely convinced themselves that this is their season, this is their season to click, this is their season to enjoy a slither of success.

Of course, it won't be. Only a select handful of teams will actually finish the season having achieved their goals and lived up to expectations, but how do we think the new campaign is going to play out?

RadioTimes.com brings you our full predicted Premier League table for 2022/23, plus each team ranked and rated below.

Premier League table predicted 2022/23

We already know you disagree, but here is our full predicted table for the 2022/23 Premier League season, followed by our verdict on every team in the top flight:

Manchester City Liverpool Tottenham Arsenal Chelsea Aston Villa Manchester United West Ham Newcastle Crystal Palace Leicester Wolves Brighton Leeds Brentford Fulham Nottingham Forest Everton Southampton Bournemouth

Title contenders and top four

1. Manchester City

The best team in the world just got better. Any negativity around Erling Haaland over a miss in the Community Shield is nonsensical. Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus's absences will be felt, but Kalvin Phillips and Julian Alvarez add great depth. The stage is set for Jack Grealish, Phil Foden and Riyad Mahrez to step up and lead more consistently.

2. Liverpool

Jürgen Klopp appears to have done it again when it comes to signing the right man for the right role. Diogo Jota came in at the perfect time in perfect form, so too Luis Díaz, and now Darwin Nunez looks set to bring a whole new dimension to Liverpool's play. They will be as deadly as ever, even without Sadio Mané, but faint question marks remain over the depth of their midfield without any new signings.

3. Tottenham

Nothing would surprise us to see Spurs go long in this title race. We wouldn't even be shocked if they lead the league by the time of the World Cup break. Antonio Conte is a born winner and will extract immense results from Son Heung-min and Harry Kane, supplemented by Ivan Perišić and Dejan Kulusevski. Richarlison gives them a nasty edge too – he is a superb signing. Expect a really strong campaign with silverware on the way.

4. Arsenal

I'd be hesitant to put Arsenal in the title contenders discussion in the same way I have done with Spurs, but this season should see continued progress in north London for Mikel Arteta and his young squad. He has laid firm foundations and in Gabriel Jesus, may have made the signing of the summer. Consistency will be critical, but expect The Gunners to go well.

European challengers

5. Chelsea

It has been a turbulent summer to say the least for Chelsea, and the transfer window has certainly not gone their way after Barcelona snatched Raphinha and Jules Kounde from their grasp. Sterling is a tremendous addition, but The Blues lack a settled defence and talismanic striker. Thomas Tuchel may come under serious pressure to start the season and may not ride it out. All four teams above them in this list appear more settled and dangerous.

6. Aston Villa

There's always a surprise; every season there's a shock. Here we go! Once again, Aston Villa got their business done swiftly and early. Diego Carlos, Boubacar Kamara and the permanent acquisition of Philippe Coutinho are all shrewd moves with plenty of upside. Leon Bailey has enjoyed a terrific pre-season and will look like a new signing, while Ollie Watkins and Danny Ings have bags of goals in them. If Steven Gerrard can find his strongest XI early on, this could be a fantastic year for his side.

7. Manchester United

Why should results change if almost everything else has stayed the same? There's no denying Christian Eriksen is an excellent move for United, but the matchday line-up heading into 2022/23 is near-identical to last year's that was deemed an abject mess. The Cristiano Ronaldo mess continues to blotch any optimism of a fresh start for United under Erik ten Hag, while 'saga' doesn't feel like a big enough word to describe the Frenkie de Jong catastrophe. United have unfairly placed all of their chips on ten Hag being able to wave a wand and magically get different results from the same squad. Why should anything change?

8. West Ham

West Ham were superb in 2022/23, but it will take a mighty effort for them to go again with the same intensity. Jarrod Bowen would need to play out of his skin all over again and Gianluca Scamacca would need to set fire to the league in his debut Premier League campaign. It all looks rosy for David Moyes's side, but it would take a huge effort to build on last year.

Top half

9. Newcastle

Anyone hoping The Magpies would go for broke, splash extraordinary cash and set up a catastrophic failure has been left sorely disappointed by a very sensible summer on Tyneside. Newcastle have made solid signings across their backline, picking up Nick Pope between the sticks, Sven Botman at the back and Matt Targett on a permanent deal. They've not made any eye-raising deals just yet, but that plays into their hands. Ninth place may not represent world-shaking progress, but it would mark a comfortable platform to add some shiny weapons next season.

10. Crystal Palace

Patrick Vieira's team may not have made huge strides in terms of league position last season, but they showcased the boss's vision after several solid, if a little sleepy, seasons under Grandad Roy. Vieira's team is armed with the arguably still-improving Wilfried Zaha, Odsonne Edouard and fit-again Eberechi Eze. Replacing Conor Gallagher still hasn't happened, and that's a concern, but a strong rearguard continues to be developed and Vieira has players capable of finding the net when it counts.

Mid-table mediocrity

11. Leicester

Speaking of 'sleepy', Leicester are still firmly tucked away in bed as the new season approaches. There's an air of malaise around Brendan Rodgers's side and the fanbase. No signings in, no transfers out. Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall is set for a bigger role, but Jamie Vardy's inevitable decline – whenever that happens – is hardly being prepared for. Can someone give The Foxes a prod?

12. Wolves

Wolves also appear weary heading into 2022/23. Centre-back Nathan Collins is their only fresh signing and they're not showing any real summer intent at challenging for a European place next term. They'll be in the mid-table mix once more.

13. Brighton

The Seagulls must be one of the most frustrating teams from a neutral perspective. Graham Potter has them playing solid football in a competent manner, but the club has done little to resolve one painful problem that has plagued them for seasons: scoring goals. Deniz Undav signed in January but remains on loan at his former club Union SG. He tore up the Belgian First Division, but is he really enough to fire the club upwards?

14. Leeds

The hipsters' choice in 2022/23, Leeds will have a fresh start under Jesse Marsch this term. He picked up a broken, leaky team with survival his only priority. Now the US coach can stamp his vision on the team. Five £10m+ signings have come through the doors including highly rated winger Luis Sinisterra and defensive midfielder Tyler Adams to replace Raphinha and Kalvin Phillips respectively. Three of Marsch's signings are from Red Bull-associated clubs, players he knows well. This is his team, and he should have a better crack this time around, but it will be slow progress.

Relegation contenders

15. Brentford

The Christian Eriksen honeymoon is over. It was fun while it lasted, but it was only ever destined to be a short-term move for the talented Dane. Brentford has made shrewd signings with upside, such as Keane Lewis-Potter from Hull, but they could be in for a more turbulent season this time around.

16. Fulham

We need to break the cycle of Fulham and Norwich swapping places on a loop for eternity. With 43 goals in just 40 games, Aleksandar Mitrović is coming into the top flight hotter than ever, and will be determined to make up for blowing his chance in 2020/21. He should be stirred up by fans in stadiums, and he'll feed on ruining away days for travelling fans giving him an earful. It won't be pretty, but Fulham return to the Premier League in better nick than when they last departed it. Can they make themselves sticky in 2022/23?

17. Nottingham Forest

Set to be the designated 'Breath of Fresh Air(TM)' for this season, Forest has made a massive number of changes to its play-off winning squad with no fewer than 12 additions. Dean Henderson and Jesse Lingard are excellent pick-ups, while Neco Williams and record signing Taiwo Awoniyi will hope to make an impact as well as main man Brennan Johnson. They'll be torn apart on occasions, but Steve Cooper is a superb manager with a huge future ahead. He will not go down without a fight.

The drop zone

18. Everton

If you think Everton are out of the woods, you are mistaken. They could be about to leap from frying pan to raging inferno following a dismal summer of action – or lack of it. Richarlison, one of the only battling warriors in an abject, hodgepodge squad, has left the club without being replaced. And Dominic Calvert-Lewin will miss the opening four to six weeks through injury. Is Dwight McNeil – a winger with seven goals and 17 assists to his name in 134 Premier League appearances – really enough to lead the team? He's got quality, but Everton needs more. Way more. Frank Lampard is not a terrible manager, but again, he needs more. Way more. Everton is in grave danger.

19. Southampton

Similarly to Everton, Southampton simply haven't pulled out any signings that make you think anything will change in 2022/23. Armando Broja has left without a proven replacement, and The Saints's four most expensive signings this summer are all 20 or younger with no Premier League experience. They're planning for the future, but they desperately need talent now. Ralph Hasenhüttl has had enough time for his philosophy to bear fruit and it very simply hasn't.

20. Bournemouth

Bournemouth has opted for a radically different approach to the busy boardroom at Nottingham Forest. They've picked up two free signings to fill their squad with and £10m winger Marcus Tavernier from Middlesbrough. Bournemouth is relying on Dominic Solanke and Kieffer Moore to do the business in 2022/23, but it may just be a task too big for them.

