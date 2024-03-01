Things are already looking brighter with Glasner at the helm, but this weekend's game may well prove a lesson in just how tough the Premier League really is.

Saturday's hosts will be well-rested after a fortnight between games and raring to go having succumbed to a 2-1 defeat to Wolves last time out.

Ange Postecoglou's hands have been tied by injury and unavailability all too often this term, but he has most of his key players back available now - with Pedro Porro and Destiny Udogie the only starters that he's sweating on.

A win would keep the pressure on Aston Villa in the race for the top four, ahead of their meeting in a week's time, and Spurs have certainly got history on their side - having won five of their last six against Palace and seven in a row at home.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Tottenham v Crystal Palace on TV and online.

When is Tottenham v Crystal Palace?

Tottenham v Crystal Palace will take place on Saturday 2nd March 2024.

Tottenham v Crystal Palace kick-off time

Tottenham v Crystal Palace will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is Tottenham v Crystal Palace on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

Is Tottenham v Crystal Palace available to live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Listen to Tottenham v Crystal Palace on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT 2.

talkSPORT 2 is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT 2, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT 2 online via the website or app.

How to watch Tottenham v Crystal Palace in the USA

You can watch Tottenham v Crystal Palace live on Peacock at 10am ET.

Most Premier League matches will be shown on either FuboTV or Peacock in 2023/24.

Tottenham v Crystal Palace odds

