What channel is Tottenham v Chelsea Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Tottenham and Chelsea round off the Premier League TV schedule for the weekend with a firecracker showdown live on Super Sunday.

Advertisement

Spurs were leading the league table going into last weekend before they were stunned by Crystal Palace in a 3-0 defeat at Selhurst Park.

Nuno Espirito Santo will expect his men to dig deep in a bid to make sure the Palace clash was just a blip, and will hope Harry Kane can grind his way back into form.

Chelsea are undefeated in the Premier League after four matches with three wins to their name and just one goal conceded so far.

The Blues have grown into title contenders over the summer and Romelu Lukaku’s four goals in four games across all competitions for Chelsea strongly suggest they will be in the mix come May.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Tottenham v Chelsea on TV and online.

Follow our dedicated Twitter page: @RadioTimesSport

For more features check out: Premier League stadiums | Premier League kits | Who will win the Premier League? | Premier League table predicted 2021/22 | Best players in the Premier League 2021 | Best football players in the world 2021

When is Tottenham v Chelsea?

Tottenham v Chelsea will take place on Sunday 19th September 2021.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Tottenham v Chelsea will kick off at 4:30pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend, including West Ham v Man Utd at 2pm on Sunday.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Thanks for signing up! We hope you enjoy our Football content. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences. Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Football newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What TV channel is Tottenham v Chelsea on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 4pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Tottenham v Chelsea online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Tottenham v Chelsea team news

Tottenham predicted XI: TBC

Chelsea predicted XI: Mendy; Chalobah, Silva, Rudiger; James, Saul, Kovacic, Alonso; Mount, Lukaku, Havertz

Read more: Who are the highest-paid Premier League football players in 2021?

Tottenham v Chelsea odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Tottenham (15/4) Draw (11/4) Chelsea (3/4)*.

For all the latest Premier League odds and more, visit bet365 today and claim an opening account offer of ‘Up to £100 in Bet Credits**’, utilising the bonus code ‘RT365’.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Our prediction: Tottenham v Chelsea

Tottenham’s defensive crisis appears to be easing ahead of this game, while Chelsea’s backline will remain solid as a rock. For those reasons, this could be a cagey encounter with both sides probably content with a point.

However, the difference could be made up front. Kane simply hasn’t got going yet, and Spurs’ only two Premier League goals scored from open play this season were from the injured Son Heung Min.

On the other hand, Lukaku has bagged six goals and an assist for club and country combined in four matches since the start of September. He is in superb form and could slide home a late winner to secure all three points.

Our prediction: Tottenham 0-1 Chelsea (6/1 at bet365).

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub.