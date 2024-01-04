Ange Postecoglou's side had a decent run over the hectic Christmas period, with Tottenham winning four of their five Premier League games to leave them fifth in the table - and just three points off second.

However, Tottenham will be without talisman Son Heung-min for a few weeks, with the Spurs captain heading to the Asian Cup with South Korea in a blow to their top four hopes.

Burnley have struggled to adapt to life in the Premier League since gaining promotion from the Championship, with the Clarets losing 15 of their 20 matches.

A win at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium would certainly lift the spirits of Vincent Kompany's side.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Tottenham v Burnley on TV and online.

When is Tottenham v Burnley?

Tottenham v Burnley will take place on Friday 5th January 2024.

Tottenham v Burnley kick-off time

Tottenham v Burnley will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Tottenham v Burnley on?

Tottenham v Burnley will be shown on ITV1 from 7:30pm.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights on the Tottenham and Burnley official YouTube channels.

How to live stream Tottenham v Burnley online

You can also live stream the Tottenham v Burnley game online via ITVX.

Check out the teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Listen to Tottenham v Burnley on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Tottenham v Burnley odds

