Brentford hosted the reverse fixture with Tottenham on the opening weekend of the Premier League season, as Ange Postecoglou kicked off his Spurs reign with a creditable 2-2 draw just days after main man Harry Kane left the club for Bayern Munich.

Tottenham are enjoying an impressive season under the former Celtic manager, who has steered the team to fifth place in the table, with a spot in next term's Champions League firmly in their sights.

Midfield maestro James Maddison is in contention to feature for the hosts, who will be hoping to have Son Heung-min, Pape Sarr and Yves Bissouma back from international duty as soon as possible.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Tottenham v Brentford on TV and online.

When is Tottenham v Brentford?

Tottenham v Brentford will take place on Wednesday 31st January 2024.

Tottenham v Brentford kick-off time

Tottenham v Brentford will kick off at 7:30pm.

What TV channel is Tottenham v Brentford on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 2 from 7pm.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Tottenham v Brentford online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass or on discovery+ via Amazon Prime Video without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Listen to Tottenham v Brentford on radio

Unfortunately, the match has not been selected for live radio commentary in the UK.

How to watch Tottenham v Brentford in the USA

You can watch Tottenham v Brentford live on FuboTV at 2:30pm ET.

Most Premier League matches will be shown on either FuboTV or Peacock in 2023/24.

