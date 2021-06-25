What channel is Sweden v Ukraine Euro 2020 match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Glasgow plays stage to what could be one of the most end-to-end Euro 2020 fixtures of the Round of 16 come Tuesday evening when Sweden and Ukraine rock up at Hampden Park.

Neither country has reached the quarter-finals of a European Championship since at least 2004 and both will be delighted to have avoided one of the ‘bigger boys’ at this stage of the competition.

Sweden won Group E that included Spain, Slovakia and Poland and played out one of the most entertaining games of the summer so far in their 3-2 triumph over the Poles to secure top spot.

Ukraine, meanwhile, were two goals away from crashing out of the tournament altogether. They finished third in Group C and were the fourth-best third-place team in the competition.

Nine years ago, Ukraine beat Sweden 2-1 at the Euros on their home soil, with Andriy Shevchenko – now the Ukraine manager – scoring both goals. Will they repeat the feat and advance to the quarters? Or will Sweden gain their revenge?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Sweden v Ukraine on TV and online.

When is Sweden v Ukraine on TV?

Sweden v Ukraine will take place on Tuesday 29th June 2021.

Check out our Euro 2020 fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information, plus find out how to watch Euro 2020 on TV.

What time is kick-off?

Sweden v Ukraine will kick off at 8pm.

Games throughout the knockout stage will kick off at 5pm and 8pm in UK time, while the semi-finals and final will occupy the later time slot.

What TV channel is Sweden v Ukraine on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC One from 7:30pm.

Games will be split between ITV and BBC throughout the tournament with every single moment of every match being broadcast on free-to-air TV.

How to live stream Sweden v Ukraine online

You can also live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Sweden v Ukraine team news

Sweden: No injuries for boss Janne Andersson means he could stick with the same XI that beat Poland so emphatically late on in Saint Petersburg.

Alexander Isak should again start up top, while Robin Quaison was chosen over Marcus Berg to partner the young striker last time out. Whether Andersson sticks with a 4-4-2 formation or decides to shake things up remains to be seen.

Ukraine: Oleksandr Zubkov lasted just 13 minutes against Netherlands before coming off with a calf injury and is unlikely to feature here. Denys Popov is also expected to miss the game.

Mykola Shaparenko should start in Zubkov’s absence, with Oleksandr Zinchenko on the other side of the midfield. Marlos may also move back into the XI.

Our prediction: Sweden v Ukraine

Sweden have benefitted from attack-minded football this tournament and even when under pressure – such as against Spain in their opening game – they seemed undaunted by the challenge ahead.

Ukraine, meanwhile, have appeared much leakier at the back and far less clinical going forward, even if arguably their individuals are better than Tuesday’s counterparts.

This game could well be a close one but Sweden’s solidity in the middle of the park and link-up with the forward line should earn them safe passage into the quarters.

Our prediction: Sweden 1-0 Ukraine (6/1 at bet365)

