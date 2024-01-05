Newcastle come into the clash on the back of four consecutive defeats, including being knocked out of the Carabao Cup, and Eddie Howe will demand a response from his side with bragging rights on the line.

Sunderland, meanwhile, are unbeaten in their last three, and their 2-0 win against Preston North End on New Year's Day leaves them in sixth place as they look to secure a play-off spot this year.

Michael Beale's side are fully focused on keeping their decent Championship form going, but Sunderland's stars will be well aware of the importance of getting one over their arch rivals on Saturday.

When is Sunderland v Newcastle?

Sunderland v Newcastle will take place on Saturday 6th January 2024.

Sunderland v Newcastle kick-off time

Sunderland v Newcastle will kick off at 12:45pm.

What TV channel is Sunderland v Newcastle on?

Sunderland v Newcastle will be shown on ITV1 from 12pm.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights on the Sunderland and Newcastle official YouTube channels.

How to live stream Sunderland v Newcastle online

You can also live stream the Sunderland v Newcastle game online via ITVX.

Check out the teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Listen to Sunderland v Newcastle on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Sunderland v Newcastle odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Sunderland (16/5) Draw (16/5) Newcastle (8/11)*

