Last Sunday's Scottish Cup success against Hearts provided welcome relief for Philippe Clement's side, and Rangers have won all three previous meetings against St Mirren without conceding this season.

The Buddies will bag a top-half finish for the second season in a row after being above the cut line by the split, and manager Stephen Robinson will be eager to secure European football after last term's near miss.

St Mirren's strong form on home soil has been key to their campaign, and January's 1-0 defeat - with Rangers forward Cyriel Dessers scoring the only goal of the game - coupled with their charge for Europe suggests this could be a tight match.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch St Mirren v Rangers on TV and online.

When is St Mirren v Rangers?

St Mirren v Rangers will take place on Sunday 28th April 2024.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

St Mirren v Rangers kick-off time

St Mirren v Rangers will kick off at 12:30pm.

What TV channel is St Mirren v Rangers on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 11:30am.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream St Mirren v Rangers online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to St Mirren v Rangers on radio

You can listen to live radio commentary of St Mirren v Rangers on Sportsound on BBC Radio Scotland from 12pm.

St Mirren v Rangers odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: St Mirren (7/1) Draw (4/1) Rangers (4/11)*

