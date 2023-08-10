Jorge Vilda's side bounced back from their Group C defeat to Japan by hammering Switzerland 5-1 in the Round of 16 as they served a reminder of their irresistable attacking talents.

Standing between Spain and a place in the World Cup semi-finals – where one of Japan and Sweden wait for them – are the Netherlands, who remain unbeaten in the tournament after their 2-0 victory over South Africa in the last round.

Arsenal midfielder Jill Roord's four goals have been vital for the Dutch, who are without legendary forward Vivianne Miedema, but so too has their solid backline, which has conceded just one goal all tournament.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Spain v Netherlands on TV and online.

When is Spain v Netherlands?

Spain v Netherlands will take place on Friday 11th August.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Spain v Netherlands kick-off time

Spain v Netherlands will kick off at 2am.

What TV channel is Spain v Netherlands on?

You can watch Spain v Netherlands live on ITV1 from 1:50am.

There will be plenty of build-up to the game with extensive coverage of the Women's World Cup live on BBC and ITV throughout the tournament.

How to live stream Spain v Netherlands online

Fans can tune in to live stream the match on ITVX.

The platform is available across a host of devices from smart TVs to laptops, tablets and smartphones.

Spain v Netherlands odds

