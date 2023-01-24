The Saints' last trophy came in 1976 as they pulled off a major shock to beat Manchester United to win the FA Cup.

Southampton and Newcastle go head to head in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final on Tuesday with both sides desperate to land silverware.

Southampton overcame Manchester City in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals to set up the Newcastle clash and prior to their defeat at home against Aston Villa, they'd found some form under Nathan Jones.

They'd won three in a row before the Villa defeat – however, they face a Newcastle side who have been sensational under Eddie Howe this season.

The Toon, who beat Leicester in the quarter-finals, are eyeing Carabao Cup success as well as securing Champions League football for next season.

Newcastle's last piece of major silverware came in 1955 as they won the FA Cup, beating City 3-1.

RadioTimes.com brings you our predictions and team news for Southampton v Newcastle.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today | Premier League TV schedule

When is Southampton v Newcastle?

Southampton v Newcastle will kick off at 8pm on Tuesday 24th January 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Southampton v Newcastle team news

Southampton predicted line-up: Bazunu; Lyanco, Salisu, Caleta-Car, Walker-Peters; Diallo, Lavia; Edozie, Ward-Prowse, Djenepo; Mara.

Newcastle predicted line-up: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Willock, Guimaraes, Longstaff; Almiron, Joelinton, Isak.

Southampton v Newcastle prediction

Despite Southampton impressing before their defeat against Aston Villa, Newcastle should have too much for the Saints, especially over two legs.

Newcastle dropped two points last weekend as they drew 0-0 at Crystal Palace and Eddie Howe will be demanding a response from his high flyers on Tuesday night.

Our prediction: Southampton 0-2 Newcastle (13/2 at bet365)

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Southampton v Newcastle odds

In working partnership with RadioTimes.com, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

Southampton (17/4) Draw (5/2) Newcastle (8/11)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £50 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.