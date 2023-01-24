Nathan Jones's men surprisingly got the better of Carabao Cup serial winners Manchester City in the quarter-finals, with Southampton finding form under the Welshman.

We're down to the final four in the Carabao Cup and Southampton host Newcastle on Tuesday night in the first leg of their semi-final.

Before Southampton's 1-0 defeat at home against Aston Villa last weekend, the Saints had won three in a row in all competitions.

Newcastle, meanwhile, beat Leicester 2-0 in their quarter-final earlier this month.

The Toon are having a brilliant season under Eddie Howe, with Newcastle in the final four of the Carabao Cup as well as eyeing a top-four finish in the Premier League.

Newcastle are just six points behind Manchester City in second and they've got a three-point advantage on Tottenham in fifth with a game in hand.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Southampton v Newcastle on TV and online.

When is Southampton v Newcastle?

Southampton v Newcastle will take place on Tuesday 24th January 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Southampton v Newcastle kick-off time

Southampton v Newcastle will kick off at 8pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Premier League TV schedule this week.

What TV channel is Southampton v Newcastle on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 7pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Southampton v Newcastle online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Southampton v Newcastle odds

Southampton v Newcastle prediction

RadioTimes.com now publishes more football coverage than ever before! You can check out the full Southampton v Newcastle predictions guide for expert insight into the game, as well as predicted line-ups for both teams.

