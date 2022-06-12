Who is Aitch? Meet Soccer Aid 2022 player and rapper

Hosted by Dermot O'Leary and Alex Scott, the 2022 game will see the star-studded Soccer Aid line-up play for either the England team, led by Liam Payne, or the Soccer Aid World XI squad (Rest of the World), with team captain Usain Bolt.

This year's Soccer Aid match kicks off later this month, with the likes of actor Damian Lewis, footballer David James, Line of Duty' s Martin Compston, comedian Lee Mack, Love Island 's Kem Cetinay and other stars taking to the pitch in aid of UNICEF.

With the event entering its 16th year, football fans can expect to watch a fun game of footie next week – but who is England player Aitch?

Here's everything you need to know about Aitch ahead of Soccer Aid 2022.

Who is Aitch?

Age: 22

Job: Rapper

Team: England

Aitch is a rapper and songwriter who is best known for his hit singles Taste (Make It Shake) and Baby.

The Manchester-born artist, whose real name is Harrison Armstrong, rose to fame after his single Straight Rhymez was viewed over 24 million times, catching the attention of Stormzy.

He has since appeared on tracks like Strike a Pose with Young T and Bugsey, UFO with D-Block Europe and Take Me Back to London with Ed Sheeran, Stormzy and Jaykae.

As for TV, Aitch has appeared as a guest on Celebrity Juice, Never Mind the Buzzcocks, Don't Hate the Playaz and Soccer AM.

This year's Soccer Aid will mark his second time playing for the England squad.

When does Soccer Aid 2020 start?

Soccer Aid begins on Sunday 12th June at 7:30pm on ITV.

The 2022 match will be taking place at the London Stadium – the home of Premier League team West Ham.

Soccer Aid will air on ITV on Sunday 12th June 2022. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide.