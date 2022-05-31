Soccer Aid 2022 kick-off time, date, TV channel and how to watch

One Direction star Liam Payne leads the England team into battle against a World XI led by the fastest man on the planet, Usain Bolt.

Soccer Aid is set to be more competitive than ever before as England and the World XI renew rivalries in 2022.

The World XI has triumphed in each of the last three matches, meaning the scores between the sides are level at 5-5 since the beginning of the Soccer Aid series.

The popular charity game, in aid of UNICEF, will also feature a special halftime performance from Robbie Williams as well as the usual mix of weird and wonderful celebrities and former footballers among the line-ups.

The last couple of Soccer Aid games have been reshuffled across the calendar year, disrupted by the COVID pandemic, but we've got you covered with all of the confirmed details for the 2022 event. And it's set up to be a cracker!

RadioTimes.com brings you the full confirmed Soccer Aid line-ups for both England and the World XI in 2022.

When is Soccer Aid 2022?

Soccer Aid 2022 will go ahead on Sunday 12th June 2022, moving back to a more typical slot in the calendar after an extraordinary couple of years.

The last two encounters between England and the World XI have taken place in September, but now the world has opened up again, timings have reverted back to normal.

What is the Soccer Aid kick-off time?

The Soccer Aid 2022 kick-off time will be 7:30pm though the show starts a little earlier to contain plenty of build-up to the big match.

We've got all the TV details below so you won't miss a moment of the action.

How to watch Soccer Aid 2022 in UK on TV

You can tune in to watch Soccer Aid 2022 live on ITV. Precise TV listings details have yet to be confirmed.

Fans can also watch the game on ITV Hub via a range of devices including phones, tablets and laptops.

There will be plenty of pre-game hype with an all-star cast of presenters, pundits, experts and celebrity guests to keep you entertained until kick-off and there's a Robbie Williams halftime show this year!

Where is Soccer Aid held in 2022?

Soccer Aid will be making its debut at the London Stadium, home to Premier League team West Ham.

In the past it has been held at Manchester United's ground, Old Trafford, as well as Chelsea's Stamford Bridge, while last year it took place at Manchester City's Etihad Stadium.

The London Stadium – formerly the Olympic Stadium – is familiar territory for Sir Mo Farah and Usain Bolt, who will both feature in the match.

What is Soccer Aid?

Soccer Aid is an annual football game organised by the global charity UNICEF which pits an England XI against a World XI in a duel at an iconic stadium in the UK.

The teams are made up of former professional football stars, ranging from former England internationals to revered foreign superstars, and celebrities with little-to-zero football experience.

Several celebs over the years have played football at a low level but never professionally.

Where else can you see Paddy McGuinness running at Roberto Carlos? Or Rivaldo and Bolt bearing down on Farah and Lee Mack?

Soccer Aid score in 2021 – who won?

The World XI won Soccer Aid in 2021 in comfortable fashion. They ran out 3-0 winners with two goals from Kem Cetinay and a late strike from Lee Mack to seal the result in front of 51,000 fans.

Cetinay has now scored three goals in his last three Soccer Aid appearances, making him a prime target for opponents to keep an eye on this year. One more goal would draw him level with Clarence Seedorf for most goals scored in the history of the charity game.

England were the overall leaders of the series with five wins to World XI's two. However, the World XI have won three in a row, levelling the scores at 5-5 in the history of the event. They could take the lead for the first time in the game's history.