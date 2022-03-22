Who's in the Soccer Aid 2022 line-up? England and World teams

Established in 2006 by Robbie Williams in aid of children’s charity Unicef, the annual charity football match sees former pros and celebrities taking part in an 11-a-side match between England and a team representing the rest of the world.

Soccer Aid is returning for its eleventh year, and a star-studded line-up including Liam Payne, Harry Redknapp and Usain Bolt has been announced for this year’s squads.

For the first time ever, this year's match will play out at the pitch at London Stadium, with the pop icon himself taking to the stage at half-time to sing his iconic ballad Angels.

Williams said in a statement: “On Sunday 12th June, I will sing Angels in front of 60,000 people at the London Stadium. I already know that it is going to be one of the most special nights of my career – and I want as many of you as possible to be part of it. Tickets are selling fast, so I would urge people to snap them up while they are still available. In so doing, people will be supporting Soccer Aid for UNICEF, which has raised £60m since we started it 16-years-ago.”

Liam Payne added: “It doesn’t get much better than captaining England in Soccer Aid while fundraising for UNICEF. I can’t believe I get to run out onto the pitch with some of my heroes all while raising money for such a great cause. To be given the captain’s armband is a real honour and I’m determined to lead us to victory!”

So who’s in the line-up for the competing squads in 2022? Here’s everything we know so far.

Who’s in the line-up for Soccer Aid 2022?

Harry Redknapp (UNICEF/Soccer Aid Productions/Stella Pictures) UNICEF/Soccer Aid Productions/Stella Pictures

Following in the footsteps of previous years, two teams consisting of ex-professionals and celebrities compete as England and World XI or ‘The Rest of the World’.

Liam Payne will captain the England team, and will be joined by Emily in Paris star Lucien Laviscount and comedian Alex Brooker.

Meanwhile, Usain Bolt will captain the Soccer Aid World XI FC. He’ll be joined by TV actor Martin Compston (Our House, Line of Duty) and comedian Mo Gilligan.

Many more famous faces are expected to be announced in the coming weeks, but those confirmed for the England squad so far are:

Harry Redknapp (Manager)

Liam Payne (Captain)

Lucien Laviscount

Tom Grennan

Chunkz

Gary Neville

Jamie Carragher

Fara Williams

Joe Cole

Alex Brooker

David Seaman (Goalkeeper Coach)

Those confirmed for the World XI squad so far are:

Arsène Wenger (Manager)

Usain Bolt (Captain)

Martin Compston

Mo Gilligan

Chelcee Grimes

Patrice Evra

Robbie Keane

Soccer Aid 2022 dates: when is it taking place?

Martin Compston (UNICEF/Soccer Aid Productions/Stella Pictures) UNICEF/Soccer Aid Productions/Stella Pictures

For the first time ever, the eleventh Soccer Aid event is set to take place at London Stadium on Sunday, 12th June 2022.

We can't wait!

How to watch Soccer Aid 2022

Fans hoping to watch the match from the comfort of their own homes are in luck: the game will air live on ITV and STV, and will also be available to watch the game on ITV Hub.

The show will be hosted by Dermot O’Leary, while Alex Scott will return as pitch-side reporter. Meanwhile, Maya Jama will return to offer her take on the game as a pundit.

Who will be managing the 2022 Soccer Aid teams?

Arsène Wenger (©UNICEF/Soccer Aid Productions/Stella Pictures) UNICEF/Soccer Aid Productions/Stella Pictures

Harry Redknapp will join the England squad for management duties, while Arsène Wenger will manage the World XI.

Talking about his role, Redknapp said: “‘Harry Redknapp, England Manager’ – who would ever have thought that, eh? Not that I was keeping score – but they tell me that England haven’t won since 2018. Oh dear. Anyone who knows me will tell you that I would never turn my country down, so when they asked me to be England Manager, I had to say yes. I know Usain is a bit miffed I’m leaving him – but the big man will get over that! I hope to see you all there on Sunday 12th June. Get your tickets now!”

Wenger said: “I am really looking forward to this special football match in June. It's great and special to play a football match together with former opponents for a good purpose. Football unites, football gives hope and I am looking forward to making my contribution on Sunday 12th June at the London Stadium.”

Soccer Aid 2022 tickets

Fortunately, tickets for the game are on sale now from the Soccer Aid website.