Who is Steven Bartlett? Meet Soccer Aid 2022 player

Taking to the pitch this year is entrepreneur Steven Bartlett, who many may recognise as the newest investor on the BBC's Dragons' Den.

Get ready to see a group of former ballers (and some celebrities) take to the pitch as Soccer Aid is back for 2022.

Bartlett will be playing on the Rest of the World Soccer Aid team, also known as the World XI team.

He'll be up against the likes of musicians Liam Payne and Tom Grennan and YouTuber Chunkz, who are a part of the England team.

But will Steven's football performance be as successful as his career?

Here's everything you need to know about Steven Bartlett as he joins the Soccer Aid 2022 line-up.

Who is Steven Bartlett?

Steven Bartlett BBC

Age: 29

Job: Entrepreneur

Team: Soccer Aid World XI

Instagram: @steven

Twitter: @SteveBartlettSC

Steven Bartlett is a British businessman, entrepreneur and television personality.

He is the co-founder of Social Chain, a social media agency worth over £300 million. Social Chain employs over 850 people with offices in Berlin, Munich, London, Manchester, New York and Los Angeles. Some of the high-profile brands they work for include: Apple, Amazon and Coca-Cola.

While he’s still the founder, Steven left as Social Chain’s CEO in December 2020 to pursue other career opportunities.

He went on to found Catena Capital, a private equity investment firm, as well as co-founding an app builder called Third Web and an investment platform called Flight Story.

In 2022, Steven joined Dragons' Den as one of the newest investors.

It comes after he appeared on the show when he was just 18, and failed to gain investment for a business idea.

As well as this, Steven is also the author of Sunday Times bestseller Happy Sexy Millionaire: Unexpected Truths about Fulfilment, Love, and Success.

When does Soccer Aid 2022 start?

Soccer Aid kicks off on Sunday 12th June at 7:30pm.

The match will be held at the former Olympic Stadium, which is now known as the London Stadium and is home to Premier League team West Ham.

During the show, viewers will be treated to a halftime performance from musician Robbie Williams, who established the event back in 2006 in aid of children's charity UNICEF.

“On Sunday 12th June, I will sing Angels in front of 60,000 people at the London Stadium. I already know that it is going to be one of the most special nights of my career – and I want as many of you as possible to be part of it," he said.

Soccer Aid will air on ITV on Sunday 12th June 2022. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide.