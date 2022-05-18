How to get tickets for Soccer Aid 2022

A star-studded line-up is ready to take to the field — including Line of Duty 's Martin Compston, former Manchester United defender Gary Neville, record-breaking sprinter Usain Bolt and many more. For more on this check out our Soccer Aid 2022 line-up guide.

Soccer Aid is a footballing institution, annually raising money for great causes and entertaining football fans in the process. Our guide tells you everything you need to know to get tickets for this year's Soccer Aid For UNICEF.

There's a change in venue this year, with the match set to take place at the home of West Ham, the London Stadium. Previous games have been held at Old Trafford and Wembley Stadium. The London Stadium is situated in East London's famous Olympic Park and some of the most memorable moments of the 2012 London Olympics took place there.

Since then it's become the home of Premier League football club, West Ham, and now it's set to host another iconic event.

This year's Soccer Aid will also feature a half time performance from Soccer Aid stalwart Robbie Williams.

Soccer Aid 2022 tickets: how and when to get your tickets

Tickets are available right now at a wide range of price levels. Of course, tickets closer to the pitch or with hospitality benefits cost more, while those up in the highest reaches of the stands are much more affordable.

Tickets start at just £10.50 for concessions and £21 for adults, so it's an affordable day out.

How to buy Soccer Aid 2022 hospitality tickets

If you want to really make the most of your Soccer Aid 2022 experience, hospitality packages are a fantastic option.

The tickets are more expensive — costing £420 for the whole works — but include access to a premium suite in the stadium, fast-track entry, a complimentary bar and food, as well as celebrity guest speakers. Plus there's the option to attend two and a half hours before kick-off and leave an hour afterwards, rather than rushing through the crowds.

Soccer Aid will air on ITV on Sunday 12th June 2022. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide.