Plymouth, who beat their opponents to the League One title last year, are also on their second manager of the season, after Steven Schumacher quit the club for struggling Stoke City last December and was succeeded by Ian Foster.

The Pilgrims have been jostling for position in the middle of the pack for most of the campaign, although a poor run of form has seen them slip to 16th, with just a two-point buffer to the drop zone.

A repeat of last October's reverse fixture would ease their creeping concerns, as Mustapha Bundu, Morgan Whittaker and Ryan Hardie netted in a comfortable 3-0 win, but Plymouth have taken home maximum points from their travels on just two occasions this season.

More like this

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Sheffield Wednesday v Plymouth on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today | Premier League TV schedule | Championship TV schedule

When is Sheffield Wednesday v Plymouth?

Sheffield Wednesday v Plymouth will take place on Tuesday 5th March 2024.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Sheffield Wednesday v Plymouth kick-off time

Sheffield Wednesday v Plymouth will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Sheffield Wednesday v Plymouth on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Action from 7:40pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Sheffield Wednesday v Plymouth online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Sheffield Wednesday v Plymouth on radio

You can listen to live commentary of Sheffield Wednesday v Plymouth on BBC Radio Devon, which is available on 94.8/95.7/95.8/96/103.4/104.3 FM, DAB and Freeview.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Sheffield Wednesday v Plymouth odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Sheffield Wednesday (9/20) Draw (11/4) Plymouth (11/4)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.