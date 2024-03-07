The visitors have scored in every game in 2024, but the Owls will fancy their chances of shutting out their attacking riches as Tuesday's 1-0 home victory against relegation rivals Plymouth Argyle - settled by Djeidi Gassama's second-half strike - made it five clean sheets in their last six outings.

Leeds also secured a 1-0 win on the same evening, as Daniel James's effort was enough to see off Stoke City, although manager Daniel Farke could opt to bring Joël Piroe, Wilfried Gnonto and Archie Gray back into the starting XI after shuffling his pack for that match.

Last September's reverse fixture at Elland Road was far from a classic as it ended goalless, and a repeat would, no doubt, be a better result for Wednesday than Leeds.

More like this

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Sheffield Wednesday v Leeds on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today | Premier League TV schedule | Championship TV schedule

When is Sheffield Wednesday v Leeds?

Sheffield Wednesday v Leeds will take place on Friday 8th March 2024.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Sheffield Wednesday v Leeds kick-off time

Sheffield Wednesday v Leeds will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Sheffield Wednesday v Leeds on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 7pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Sheffield Wednesday v Leeds online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Sheffield Wednesday v Leeds on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT 2.

talkSPORT 2 is available on DAB radio, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT 2 online via the website or app.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Sheffield Wednesday v Leeds odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Sheffield Wednesday (17/4) Draw (16/5) Leeds (3/5)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.