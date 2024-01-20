The Hammers struggled without key attacking trio Jarrod Bowen, Lucas Paquetá and Mohammed Kudus – all of whom are expected to be absent again this weekend.

That will give Chris Wilder and co fresh hope that they can take down their visitors, who are sixth in the Premier League, to boost their hopes of avoiding relegation back to the Championship.

With a little more than half of the season gone, the Blades are propping up the table with just nine points, but there have been signs of promise since Wilder returned to the dugout.

He's brought some of the steel back and, given the manner of West Ham's defeat on Tuesday, it would be no surprise to see them try to use that to their advantage this weekend.

When is Sheffield United v West Ham?

Sheffield United v West Ham will take place on Sunday 21st January 2024.

Sheffield United v West Ham kick-off time

Sheffield United v West Ham will kick off at 2pm.

What TV channel is Sheffield United v West Ham on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 from 1pm.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Sheffield United v West Ham online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass or on discovery+ via Amazon Prime Video without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Listen to Sheffield United v West Ham on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

How to watch Sheffield United v West Ham in the USA

You can watch Sheffield United v West Ham live on FuboTV at 9am ET.

Most Premier League matches will be shown on either FuboTV or Peacock in 2023/24.

Sheffield United v West Ham odds

bet365 odds: Sheffield United (12/5) Draw (23/10) West Ham (6/5)*

Bet Boost: Tomas Soucek to score with a header – 14/1 16/1

