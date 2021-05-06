What channel is Sheffield United v Crystal Palace Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson will hope the team’s woeful end-of-season run is finally ended on Saturday, when the Eagles rock up at Bramall Lane to face relegated Sheffield United.

Advertisement

Place have lost their last three Premier League fixtures and have managed just one win since mid-February.

Saturday sees them travel north to South Yorkshire, seeking a repeat of the controlled 2-0 victory inflicted on Sheffield United back in January – a routine result that allayed fears of Palace dropping into a relegation scrap.

United, meanwhile, come into this tie having suffered a 4-0 stuffing at the hands of another London club – Tottenham – last Sunday.

But the Blades did claim victory over Brighton in their most recent home game, and Paul Heckingbottom’s men could frustrate the visitors here, despite their relegation having already been confirmed.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Sheffield United v Crystal Palace on TV and online.

Follow us on Twitter: @RadioTimesSport

When is Sheffield United v Crystal Palace on TV?

Sheffield United v Crystal Palace will take place on Saturday 8th May 2021.

Check out our Premier League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Sheffield United v Crystal Palace will kick off at 3pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including West Ham v Everton, which kicks off at 4:30pm on Sunday.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Thanks for signing up! We hope you enjoy our Football content. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences. Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Football newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What TV channel is Sheffield United v Crystal Palace on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 2:45pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Sheffield United v Crystal Palace online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Sheffield United v Crystal Palace team news

Sheffield United: Sander Berge came off the bench in United’s loss to Spurs, for his first appearance since December. The Norwegian may even start here, but Oli McBurnie, Jack O’Connell and Billy Sharp are out.

Ethan Ampadu is rated 50/50 to feature, having picked up a groin strain.

Crystal Palace: Wilfried Zaha may not be risked for this encounter due to a groin issue, while James Tomkins is slowly getting back his match fitness.

Hodgson will be without James McArthur, Mamadou Sakho, Nathan Ferguson and Connor Wickham.

Sheffield United v Crystal Palace odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Sheffield United (15/8) Draw (11/5) Crystal Palace (6/4)*

For all the latest Premier League odds and more, visit bet365 today and claim an opening account offer of ‘Up to £100 in Bet Credits**’, utilising the bonus code ‘RT365’.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Our prediction: Sheffield United v Crystal Palace

With little resting on this game for either side, it could feel a little flat inside the empty Bramall Lane on Saturday.

However, the likes of Andros Townsend and Eberechi Eze should give Palace plenty of impetus to go forward in search of goals – and this could prove the key to unlocking the Blades defence.

United played more freely in the recent win over Brighton than they have done in previous games, with the pressure of relegation now off their shoulders. This could be a stodgy tie, though, with only the odd spike of creativity.

Our prediction: Sheffield United 0-0 Crystal Palace (7/1 at bet365)

Check out our relaunched Football Times podcast featuring special guests, FPL tips and match previews available on Apple / Spotify / Acast.

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up check out our Premier League fixtures on TV guide.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.