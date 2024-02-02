They lost their home unbeaten run in the league against Newcastle United on Tuesday, and have won just one of their last five in the league to drop back further from leaders Liverpool.

Their rocky patch included a 1-1 draw with the Blades at Villa Park in late December, when the hosts needed a 97th-minute Nicolò Zaniolo goal to avoid defeat, but they will see Saturday's game as an ideal opportunity to get back to winning ways.

Sheffield United have improved since the appointment of Chris Wilder, but he's not yet been able to lead them off the bottom of the table - and they remain nine points from safety after their midweek defeat to Crystal Palace.

With just two wins in the league all season, the Blades are the favourites for the drop, but there are reasons to be cheerful – not least the form of January arrival Ben Brereton Díaz, who has scored in both of his first two games.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Sheffield Utd v Aston Villa on TV and online.

When is Sheffield Utd v Aston Villa?

Sheffield Utd v Aston Villa will take place on Saturday 3rd February 2024.

Sheffield Utd v Aston Villa kick-off time

Sheffield Utd v Aston Villa will kick off at 5:30pm.

What TV channel is Sheffield Utd v Aston Villa on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 5:30pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Sheffield Utd v Aston Villa online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Sheffield Utd v Aston Villa on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

How to watch Sheffield Utd v Aston Villa in the USA

You can watch Sheffield Utd v Aston Villa live on Peacock at 12:30pm ET.

Most Premier League matches will be shown on either FuboTV or Peacock in 2023/24.

