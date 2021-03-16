What channel is Real Madrid v Atalanta Champions League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

The Champions League’s most successful side will be looking to once again secure their place in the quarter-finals of the competition when Real Madrid host Atalanta.

Los Blancos hold a 1-0 advantage from the previous round of Champions League fixtures, with Ferland Mendy scoring a late away goal for Real in the first leg in Bergamo.

It could prove to be a crucial goal for Zinedine Zidane’s men and means that, should Real score at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano, Atalanta would have to net at least three times in order to progress.

However, the Serie A side are rarely shy in front of goal and eliminated Spanish opposition at this stage of the tournament last season when they beat Valencia over two legs.

This seems like a much bigger task for La Dea, who will need to be defensively solid in Madrid if they are to have any chance of qualification.

has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Real Madrid v Atalanta on TV and online.

When is Real Madrid v Atalanta on TV?

Real Madrid v Atalanta will take place on Tuesday 16th March 2021.

Check out our Champions League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Real Madrid v Atalanta will kick off at 8pm.

There are four Champions League games taking place this week including Chelsea v Atletico Madrid, which kicks off at 8pm on Wednesday.

What TV channel is Real Madrid v Atalanta on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 3 from 7:30pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW TV pass.

How to live stream Real Madrid v Atalanta online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Real Madrid v Atalanta team news

Real Madrid: Sergio Ramos and Eden Hazard both returned to the side in Saturday’s win over Elche and are options for Zidane on Tuesday.

Luca Modric and Toni Kroos were named on the bench at the weekend and are expected to start against Atalanta, especially with Casemiro suspended.

Atalanta: Hans Hateboer is unavailable with a broken foot, while Remo Freuler’s red card in the first rules him out.

The Italians tend to operate with an attacking 3-4-3 shape and are expected to take the same approach in Madrid.

Our prediction: Real Madrid v Atalanta

The hosts are in good form ahead of this clash and have won six of their last eight in all competitions, conceding just four times in that period.

A similar showing of defensive solidity on Tuesday will see them progress to the last eight and Los Blancos have to fancy their chances against an inconsistent Atalanta side.

Stranger things have happened, but the experience in this Madrid team should see them move onto the next round.

Our prediction: Real Madrid 1-1 Atalanta (6/1 at bet365)

