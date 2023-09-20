Rangers could have been playing Champions League football this season, but a 7-3 aggregate defeat to PSV Eindhoven in the play-offs meant the club had to settle for a place in the Europa League group stage.

It could also be a crucial evening for under-pressure boss Michael Beale, who is facing questions over his future after two league defeats already this term - including a 1-0 loss to Old Firm foes Celtic.

Betis are the hot favourites to top Group C, which also contains Sparta Prague and Aris Limassol, but the Spanish side head to Glasgow off the back of a bruising 5-0 defeat to Barcelona last weekend.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Rangers v Real Betis on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today | Premier League TV schedule | Championship TV schedule

When is Rangers v Real Betis?

Rangers v Real Betis will take place on Thursday 21st September 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Rangers v Real Betis kick-off time

Rangers v Real Betis will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Rangers v Real Betis on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 3 from 7:45pm.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Rangers v Real Betis online

You can watch the match with a discovery+ Premium monthly pass, which includes TNT Sport, without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the TNT Sports website or TNT Sports app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Listen to Rangers v Real Betis on radio

Unfortunately, Rangers v Real Betis has not been selected for live radio commentary in the UK.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Rangers v Real Betis odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Rangers (31/20) Draw (12/5) Real Betis (17/10)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

More like this

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.