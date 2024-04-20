Rangers are aiming to land the treble after lifting the Scottish League Cup earlier in the campaign, but they head into the clash in poor form, after Wednesday's stalemate at Dundee extended their winless streak to three games.

Hearts have been the best of the rest behind the Old Firm in 2023/24, and they boast the Scottish Premiership's top scorer Lawrence Shankland in their ranks, which could prove handy if it turns out to be a game of few chances.

The Jam Tarts will be hoping fifth time's a charm, as Rangers have won all four meetings between the two teams this season, including their Scottish League Cup semi-final clash last November.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Rangers v Hearts on TV and online.

When is Rangers v Hearts?

Rangers v Hearts will take place on Sunday 21st April 2024.

Rangers v Hearts kick-off time

Rangers v Hearts will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is Rangers v Hearts on?

The game will be shown live on Premier Sports 1.

Premier Sports has returned to the UK after being rebranded as viaplay Sports. You can tune in via TV or online.

How to live stream Rangers v Hearts online

You can watch the match on Premier Sports Player.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via their app.

Listen to Rangers v Hearts on radio

You can listen to live radio commentary of Rangers v Hearts on Sportsound on BBC Radio Scotland from 2pm.

Rangers v Hearts odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Rangers (3/10) Draw (17/4) Hearts (17/2)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

