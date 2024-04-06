Philippe Clement's team have responded well to their Europa League heartbreak ahead of the international break, beating Hibs 3-1 as fixtures returned last weekend, and will be gunning to give the Belgian coach his first win against Celtic. The impact of the Ibrox crowd could be huge as well, with only home fans allowed at Old Firm clashes this season.

Celtic have an advantage of their own in manager Brendan Rodgers. The Northern Irishman's second stint as Hoops boss is yet to bear fruit but his Old Firm record is exemplary – having won 12 and lost just one of the 15 games played against Rangers under his watch.

The injury news looks positive for Celtic as well, with Luis Palma, Reo Hatate and Callum McGregor all tipped to return at Ibrox. Whether that can help them claim what could become a famous victory remains to be seen.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Rangers v Celtic on TV and online.

When is Rangers v Celtic?

Rangers v Celtic will take place on Sunday 7th April 2024.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Rangers v Celtic kick-off time

Rangers v Celtic will kick off at 12pm.

What TV channel is Rangers v Celtic on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 11am.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Rangers v Celtic online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Rangers v Celtic on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio Scotland.

BBC Radio Scotland is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

