Safety could have been secured a little earlier had the Hoops not embarked on a three-game winless streak - the latest being last Saturday's 3-0 defeat at Hull City - and Cifuentes will, no doubt, be looking for a response from his side.

Preston are among a limited number of Championship clubs with little to play for in the final weeks of the season, as last Tuesday's 3-0 hammering at promotion chasing Southampton all but ended their slim play-off hopes.

The Lilywhites have been solid mid-table material since returning to the second tier in 2015, and fans will be loathe to see their team ending the campaign with a whimper after recent back-to-back defeats.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch QPR v Preston on TV and online.

When is QPR v Preston?

QPR v Preston will take place on Saturday 20th April 2024.

QPR v Preston kick-off time

QPR v Preston will kick off at 5:15pm.

What TV channel is QPR v Preston on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 5pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream QPR v Preston online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to QPR v Preston on radio

You can listen to live radio commentary of QPR v Preston on BBC Radio Lancashire, which is available on 95.5/103.9/104.5 FM, DAB and Freeview.

QPR v Preston odds

bet365 odds: QPR (17/20) Draw (5/2) Preston (7/2)*

