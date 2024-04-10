Watching Man City get their hands on the Champions League trophy last year will only have intensified PSG's desire to end their own European drought - and with Kylian Mbappé expected to leave the French capital this summer, 2023/24 looks like their last chance to do so with the forward in their ranks.

Mbappé has put Barca to the sword in the past, and was the driving force as the Ligue 1 leaders proved too much for Real Sociedad in the round of 16, scoring three times as his side won 4-1 on aggregate.

They may no longer be at the top of the European pecking order, with Barca boss Xavi admitting PSG are the favourites to progress, but the Spanish side will head to Paris with plenty of confidence.

They're 11 games unbeaten, and have won seven times on that run, including the 3-0 second-leg victory against Napoli at the Nou Camp in the round of 16.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch PSG v Barcelona on TV and online.

When is PSG v Barcelona?

PSG v Barcelona will take place on Wednesday 10th April 2024.

PSG v Barcelona kick-off time

PSG v Barcelona will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is PSG v Barcelona on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 from 7pm.

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 from 7pm.

How to live stream PSG v Barcelona online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass or on discovery+ via Amazon Prime Video without signing up to a contract.

Listen to PSG v Barcelona on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT 2.

