The winner on Tuesday will secure a place in the FA Cup fifth round and a trip to either Chelsea or Aston Villa, who face off on Wednesday evening.

Leeds, who won the FA Cup in 1972, are flying under Daniel Farke, and they've won six of their last seven in all competitions to leave them third in the table and just one point behind Southampton in second.

Plymouth, meanwhile, have won their last two Championship games to move them up to 15th.

They'll be desperate to replicate their best FA Cup finish, which saw them reach the semi-finals in the 1983–84 season.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Plymouth v Leeds on TV and online.

When is Plymouth v Leeds?

Plymouth v Leeds will take place on Tuesday 6th February 2024.

Plymouth v Leeds kick-off time

Plymouth v Leeds will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Plymouth v Leeds on?

Plymouth v Leeds will be shown on BBC One from 7:30pm.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights on the Plymouth and Leeds official YouTube channels.

How to live stream Plymouth v Leeds online

You can live stream the Plymouth v Leeds game online via BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport Website.

Check out the teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Listen to Plymouth v Leeds on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

