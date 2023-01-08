No team has won the competition more than the Gunners and it remains the only bit of major silverware that they have lifted during Mikel Arteta's tenure.

Arsenal begin their pursuit of a record 15th FA Cup triumph on Monday evening as they face League One side Oxford United at the Kassam Stadium in the third round.

Arsenal are on course to change that as they have opened up a sizeable gap over Man City at the top of the Premier League table but the Spanish coach knows as well as anyone how important the FA Cup is to the north London club – having won it twice there as a player as well.

Oxford do not have as decorated a history in the competition but have enjoyed some relative success over the years, including famous giant-killings in 2015/16 and 2016/17.

Karl Robinson's team are mid-table in League One after an inconsistent first half of the season but will relish their role as underdogs.

RadioTimes.com brings you our predictions and team news for Oxford v Arsenal.

When is Oxford v Arsenal?

Oxford v Arsenal will kick off at 8pm on Monday 9th January 2023.

Oxford v Arsenal team news

Oxford predicted line-up: McGinty; Anderson, Moore, Long, Brown; Bate, McGuane, Brannagan; Murphy, Taylor, Bodin

Arsenal predicted line-up: Turner; Tomiyasu, Holding, Gabriel, Tierney; Elneny, Lokonga; Marquinos, Vieira, Martinelli; Nketiah

Oxford v Arsenal prediction

Oxford have caused some famous FA Cup upsets in the past decade – knocking two Premier League sides, Swansea and Newcastle, out in consecutive years – but there is no doubt this would be the biggest of the lot.

Arsenal are flying right now and injuries may mean that Arteta is not able to rotate his forward players as much as he would have liked.

Ultimately, that looks like it will be bad news for the hosts, who could have Gabriel Martinelli and Eddie Nketiah to contend with.

We can expect the Gunners to be on top throughout and there is little to suggest that it won't be a comfortable victory for the FA Cup's most successful club.

Our prediction: Oxford 0-3 Arsenal (6/1 at bet365)

Oxford v Arsenal odds

bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

Oxford (11/1) Draw (7/1) Arsenal (1/6)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today.

