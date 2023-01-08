The Gunners dropped points for the first time since October in midweek as they were held to a draw by Newcastle but will still arrive oozing with confidence after a breathtaking start to the season.

FA Cup third round weekend wraps up at the Kassam Stadium on Monday evening as Premier League leaders Arsenal pay a visit to League One outfit Oxford United.

They've shown they're the real deal this term and opened up a gap over 2021/22 champions Man City at the top of the Premier League.

Spirits are not quite as high at Oxford as Karl Robinson's side are languishing in mid-table in League One after blowing hot and cold in the first half of the season.

The FA Cup has proven a useful momentum boost, delivering wins over Woking and Exeter, but it will take some performance to upset Arsenal, who have been the best team in the country in 2022/23.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Oxford v Arsenal on TV and online.

When is Oxford v Arsenal?

Oxford v Arsenal will take place on Monday 9th January 2023.

Oxford v Arsenal kick-off time

Oxford v Arsenal will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Oxford v Arsenal on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on ITV1 from 7:30pm.

FA Cup games will be split between ITV and BBC throughout the season in a big boost for fans across the country who can enjoy live matches on free-to-air TV.

How to live stream Oxford v Arsenal online

You can also live stream the match via ITV Hub on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Oxford v Arsenal odds

Oxford v Arsenal prediction

