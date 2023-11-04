Forest boss Steve Cooper has had to deal with a spate of injuries lately, but joint-top scorer Taiwo Awoniyi should be fit enough to return to the starting XI after making a cameo off the bench in last weekend's 3-0 defeat at Liverpool.

A 3-1 stroll against struggling Luton Town in their latest outing helped Villa climb to fifth in the Premier League table, just four points behind leaders Tottenham.

While Unai Emery's side are the joint-highest scorers in the division, they have kept just two clean sheets in 10 games, despite boasting Yashin Trophy-winning goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez between the sticks, so an entertaining game should be on the cards.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Nottingham Forest v Aston Villa on TV and online.

When is Nottingham Forest v Aston Villa?

Nottingham Forest v Aston Villa will take place on Sunday 5th November 2023.

Nottingham Forest v Aston Villa kick-off time

Nottingham Forest v Aston Villa will kick off at 2pm.

What TV channel is Nottingham Forest v Aston Villa on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 1pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Nottingham Forest v Aston Villa online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Nottingham Forest v Aston Villa on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

How to watch Nottingham Forest v Aston Villa in the USA

You can watch Nottingham Forest v Aston Villa live on FuboTV at 10am ET.

Most Premier League matches will be shown on either FuboTV or Peacock in 2023/24.

Nottingham Forest v Aston Villa odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Nottingham Forest (16/5) Draw (11/4) Aston Villa (17/20)*

