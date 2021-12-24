What channel is Newcastle v Man Utd Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Manchester United return to action on the Premier League TV schedule 16 days after their last match when they take on Newcastle this Monday night.

United have seen two games called off due to COVID outbreaks, offering them a chance to rest and recover going into a busy Christmas period.

Ralf Rangnick will be pleased with early steps taken by his team under his stewardship and will expect another positive result to keep the positive mood flowing.

Newcastle remain in a dire predicament at the bottom of the Premier League table. They sit in 19th with 10 points from 18 games, one game more than rock-bottom Norwich and three games more than Burnley just above them.

Eddie Howe’s men were defeated 3-1 and 4-0 by Liverpool and Manchester City respectively last week and he will hope to avoid a third straight heavy defeat to superior opposition here.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Newcastle v Man Utd on TV and online.

When is Newcastle v Man Utd?

Newcastle v Man Utd will take place on Monday 27th December 2021.

What time is kick-off?

Newcastle v Man Utd will kick off at 8pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this week including Aston Villa v Chelsea.

What TV channel is Newcastle v Man Utd on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League from 7pm and Main Event from 7:30pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Newcastle v Man Utd online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Newcastle v Man Utd team news

Newcastle predicted XI: Dubravka; Murphy, Lascelles, Clark, Ritchie; Joelinton, Willock, Hayden, Fraser; Saint-Maximin, Wilson

Man Utd predicted XI: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Maguire, Telles; Sancho, McTominay, Fred, Fernandes; Ronaldo, Rashford

Newcastle v Man Utd odds

Our prediction: Newcastle v Man Utd

United have no excuses here. They’ve had time to rest, time to prepare, time to work on their game over the last couple of weeks, while Newcastle will be begging for some respite.

Cristiano Ronaldo will be inevitably keen to hit the ground running on Tyneside with the likes of Arsenal and Tottenham rising up around United during their pause.

Rangnick won’t expect wonders so soon into his reign, but he will be delighted with clean, solid victories over sides his men are expected to beat.

Our prediction: Newcastle 0-2 Man Utd (7/1 at bet365)

