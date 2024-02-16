That game feels a long time ago now, and on the back of a four-game unbeaten run that has included three victories, Newcastle look in good shape to get their own back on the Cherries this weekend, as they try to close the gap on sixth-place Man Utd.

2024 has not been kind to Bournemouth, who have not won a Premier League game in the new year and have gone from one of the division's in-form sides to a team that are starting to look nervously over their shoulders.

They remain eight points clear of the drop zone, but unless they can arrest their recent slide soon, they could find themselves dragged back towards the relegation battle.

More like this

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Newcastle v Bournemouth on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today | Premier League TV schedule | Championship TV schedule

When is Newcastle v Bournemouth?

Newcastle v Bournemouth will take place on Saturday 17th February 2024.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Newcastle v Bournemouth kick-off time

Newcastle v Bournemouth will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is Newcastle v Bournemouth on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

Is Newcastle v Bournemouth available to live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Listen to Newcastle v Bournemouth on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio Newcastle.

BBC Radio Newcastle is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages – local restrictions will apply. You cannot also listen to the game online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

How to watch Newcastle v Bournemouth in the USA

You can watch Newcastle v Bournemouth live on Peacock at 10am ET.

Most Premier League matches will be shown on either FuboTV or Peacock in 2023/24.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Newcastle v Bournemouth odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Newcastle (5/6) Draw (16/5) Bournemouth (3/1)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.