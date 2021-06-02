What channel is Netherlands v Ukraine Euro 2020 match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Netherlands have home advantage in all three of their opening Euro 2020 fixtures this summer and are expected to make it count by topping Group C in style.

Advertisement

Pressure is on boss Frank de Boer to not only put on a show for the socially distanced crowds in Amsterdam but also bring the trophy home 33 years after the Dutch were last crowned European champions.

This is Netherlands’ first major tournament since they reached the 2014 World Cup semi-finals and they are expected to have little trouble bypassing Ukraine on Sunday.

Yet the visitors in the Dutch capital are not to be overlooked. After all, Ukraine topped their Euro 2020 qualifying group that included the likes of Portugal and Serbia, and held France to a 1-1 draw in World Cup qualifying three months ago.

Injuries have impacted on boss Andriy Shevchenko’s squad selection this spring but the country’s all-time top goalscorer will hope his makeshift side can frustrate their hosts this weekend.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Netherlands v Ukraine on TV and online.

Follow our brand new Twitter page: @RadioTimesSport

When is Netherlands v Ukraine on TV?

Netherlands v Ukraine will take place on Sunday 13th June 2021.

Check out our Euro 2020 fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information, plus find out how to watch Euro 2020 on TV.

What time is kick-off?

Netherlands v Ukraine will kick off at 8pm.

Games throughout the group stage will kick off at 2pm, 5pm and 8pm in UK time, while the knockout rounds will occupy the latter two time slots.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Thanks for signing up! We hope you enjoy our Football content. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences. Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Football newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What TV channel is Netherlands v Ukraine on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on ITV.

Games will be split between ITV and BBC throughout the tournament with every single moment of every match being broadcast on free-to-air TV.

How to live stream Netherlands v Ukraine online

You can also live stream the match via ITV Hub on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Netherlands v Ukraine team news

Netherlands: Memphis Depay should lead the line for Netherlands here and have Steven Berghuis off to one side. Georginio Wijnaldum is the driving force in the midfield, while Donny van de Beek and Frenkie de Jong could get game time.

Defensively, Daley Blind and Matthijs de Ligt are expected to sit in the central positions, with Nathan Ake tipped to start here too.

Ukraine: At 31 years old Andriy Yarmolenko still has the legs to spearhead Ukraine’s offensive bursts from midfield, while the bulk of the hold-up duties will fall on Roman Yaremchuk.

This Ukraine squad is packed with talent and Oleksandr Zinchenko, Taras Stepanenko and Ruslan Malinovskyi should get game time here. Veteran captain Andriy Pyatov will likely start in goal.

Netherlands v Ukraine odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Netherlands (11/20) Draw (11/4) Ukraine (11/2)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today and claim an opening account offer of ‘Up to £100 in Bet Credits**’, utilising the bonus code ‘RT365’.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Our prediction: Netherlands v Ukraine

Ukraine proved they can soak up pressure in their recent draw with France but rarely did they look threatening going forward; they may struggle when rolling the dice against Netherlands here.

The Dutch certainly aren’t infallible – they lost 4-2 to Turkey back in March – but De Boer has an identity running through the side that should come to the fore in this clash.

With home fans behind them in Amsterdam and expectations high, it’s for Netherlands to meet their promise and get an early hold on Group C. In reality, that shouldn’t be an issue.

Our prediction: Netherlands 2-0 Ukraine (13/2 at bet365)

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up check out our Euro 2020 fixtures on TV guide.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.