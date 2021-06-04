The Radio Times logo
Radio Times Magazine Euros special issue!

With free pull out wall chart to keep track of all the action.

Published:

Wembley awaits!

With a festival of football just around the corner don’t miss next week’s Radio Times, on sale from 8 – 14 June – it’s a Euros special!

Our guide to all the action, including where and when to watch the games, plus an exclusive pull out and keep 4-page wall chart for you to update and follow the tournament as it unfolds!

Keep your eyes peeled for our unique England, Ireland, Scotland and Wales covers, too – available in each nation respectively.

Radio Times Euros special, on sale Tuesday 8 June.

HOW TO BUY

As well as in store at supermarkets and newsagents, you can pick up your Radio Times Euros issue online with your favourite retailers: Asda, Morrisons, Sainsbury’s, Tesco and Waitrose.

You can also download our digital edition and get instant access to our Euros issue on your chosen device, click here for more information.

Click here for more on print subscription. 

