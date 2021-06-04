Radio Times Magazine Euros special issue!
With free pull out wall chart to keep track of all the action.
Published:
Wembley awaits!
With a festival of football just around the corner don’t miss next week’s Radio Times, on sale from 8 – 14 June – it’s a Euros special!
Our guide to all the action, including where and when to watch the games, plus an exclusive pull out and keep 4-page wall chart for you to update and follow the tournament as it unfolds!
Keep your eyes peeled for our unique England, Ireland, Scotland and Wales covers, too – available in each nation respectively.
Radio Times Euros special, on sale Tuesday 8 June.
HOW TO BUY
As well as in store at supermarkets and newsagents, you can pick up your Radio Times Euros issue online with your favourite retailers: Asda, Morrisons, Sainsbury’s, Tesco and Waitrose.
You can also download our digital edition and get instant access to our Euros issue on your chosen device, click here for more information.