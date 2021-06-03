Wales Euro 2020 team guide – Fixtures, key players, predictions

Wales reached the semi-finals of the European Championship five years ago during a summer that will live long in the memories of football fans across the continent. And the team is back for Euro 2020 fixtures (taking place in 2021), seeking to rekindle that glorious four weeks in France, this time in Azerbaijan and Italy.

Advertisement

Wales were one of the unluckiest teams in the draw when two of their Euro 2020 fixtures were confirmed as being played out in Baku. Rob Page’s men face their first two matches against Switzerland and Turkey in the Azerbaijani capital before flying 2,000 miles to Rome for a clash with Italy to wrap up Group A.

The likes of Chris Gunter, Gareth Bale, Joe Allen and Aaron Ramsey provide the experience in this Welsh side, which also boasts some young talents such as Rubin Colwill, Tyler Roberts and Neco Williams.

Wales played above expectations back in 2016 to come within 90 minutes of the final and few are expecting them to replicate that feat here. But the camp is in high spirits and will be out to prove their doubters wrong once again.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full Wales team guide for Euro 2020 including fixtures, the squad, key players and more.

When are Wales playing next?

Wales’s first fixture at Euro 2020 will see them face Switzerland in a clash on Saturday 12th June 2021.

The match kicks off at 2pm (UK time) and will be shown live on BBC One and S4C, and online via the iPlayer.

The Olympic Stadium in Baku will host the game, with neither side gaining a home advantage. Around 34,000 fans will be able to attend the game.

Wales fixtures

Saturday 12th June

Game 1 – Group A: Wales v Switzerland (2pm)

Wednesday 16th June

Game 2 – Group A: Turkey v Wales (5pm)

Sunday 20th June

Game 3 – Group A: Italy v Wales (5pm)

Check out when and where every game is available to watch with our Euro 2020 on TV guide.

Stay on the ball. Get all the sporting action direct to your inbox. Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Thanks for signing up! We hope you enjoy our Football content. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences. Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Football newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Wales squad

Goalkeepers: Wayne Hennessey (Crystal Palace), Danny Ward (Leicester City), Adam Davies (Stoke City)

Defenders: Ben Davies (Tottenham), Joe Rodon (Tottenham), Chris Mepham (Bournemouth), Chris Gunter (Charlton Athletic), Rhys Norrington-Davies (Sheffield United), Neco Williams (Liverpool), Connor Roberts (Swansea City), Ben Cabango (Swansea City), Tom Lockyer (Luton Town)

Midfielders: Joe Allen (Stoke City), Joe Morrell (Luton Town), Ethan Ampadu (Chelsea), Matthew Smith (Manchester City), Jonny Williams (Cardiff City), Aaron Ramsey (Juventus), Dylan Levitt (Manchester United), Rubin Colwill (Cardiff City), David Brooks (Bournemouth), Harry Wilson (Liverpool)

Forwards: Kieffer Moore (Cardiff City), Gareth Bale (Real Madrid), Tyler Roberts (Leeds United), Daniel James (Manchester United)

Wales manager

Rob Page

Page was assistant manager to Ryan Giggs before taking over as caretaker manager last autumn. He has overseen four competitive matches since, winning three of them. That includes the recent 1-0 win over the Czech Republic in World Cup qualifying that saw Wales dig in to earn a spirited three points.

Page plays three at the back with wingers who can fall back when required and push forward with pace. Bale and Daniel James are his two playmakers, sitting either side of a central striker. A clinical Wales proved capable of stunning opposition defences five years ago and they will need to be just as deadly in front of goal this summer.

Wales key player

Gareth Bale

His powers may have waned at club level but 31-year-old Gareth Bale is still the best player in this Wales squad. The forward is central to Wales’ bombastic offensive play and can be relied upon to pick out a cross to the likes of James and Harry Wilson.

The captain spent last season on loan at Tottenham but is likely to return to Real Madrid once the Euros is over. His contract in Spain lasts until 2022 but the new boss will likely give him a shot at salvaging his Bernabeu career.

Wales predictions

No one predicted Wales would reach the semi-finals at Euro 2016, especially after their 2-1 loss to England in the group stage. But the beauty of this competition is a team can suffer defeat and still progress far.

Wales will hope to make Baku their home for the two crucial games against Switzerland and Turkey. They last played the Swiss 10 years ago and have never faced Turkey in international competition.

Escaping Group A as runners-up to Italy would be deemed success for Page. It would also see them face the runners-up of Group B in the last-16 – likely to be Denmark. The Danes may prove a step too far for Wales but you can never write this team off!

Prediction: Last-16 exit

Who will win Euro 2020? Check out our full predictions as we rank and rate all 24 teams.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.