What channel is Turkey v Wales Euro 2020 match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Wales can all-but secure their spot in the Euro 2020 knockout stages with a win over Turkey in Azerbaijan on Wednesday and gift themselves some leeway against Italy come Sunday.

Rob Page’s men earned a 1-1 draw with Switzerland in their opening encounter of the tournament last weekend and have two Euro 2020 fixtures to grab at least one win.

Having survived a nervy late VAR call against the Swiss to keep the scores level, Wales must come out with greater hunger against Turkey if they are to take down Senol Gunes’ troops.

Turkey were blown away 3-0 by Italy in their opening clash of the tournament and struggled to get the ball forward to veteran striker Burak Yilmaz, much to the surprise of many.

Gunes has already apologised to the nation for their woeful display in Rome. But they will be in the hunt for a response here and Wales must be wary of complacency.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Turkey v Wales on TV and online.

When is Turkey v Wales on TV?

Turkey v Wales will take place on Wednesday 16th June 2021.

Check out our Euro 2020 fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information, plus find out how to watch Euro 2020 on TV.

What time is kick-off?

Turkey v Wales will kick off at 5pm.

Games throughout the group stage will kick off at 2pm, 5pm and 8pm in UK time, while the knockout rounds will occupy the latter two time slots.

What TV channel is Turkey v Wales on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC One from 4pm.

Games will be split between ITV and BBC throughout the tournament with every single moment of every match being broadcast on free-to-air TV. The game is also available on S4C in Wales.

How to live stream Turkey v Wales online

You can also live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Turkey v Wales team news

Turkey: Gunes is being tipped to make plenty of changes here, with the likes of Kenan Karaman, Okay Yokuslu, Merih Demiral and Yusuf Yazici all potentially being replaced.

Ozan Kabak may be drafted in to replace Demiral in the centre of defence, while Cenzig Under could well start.

Wales: Page has no fresh injury concerns but could opt to give Harry Wilson or Ethan Ampadu a start here and freshen up his offensive arsenal.

Don’t be surprised if the same back four starts once again, with Joe Allen sitting in the holding midfield role.

Turkey v Wales odds

Our prediction: Turkey v Wales

Turkey were some peoples’ dark horses for the Euros this summer but that already appears to be a miscalculation following their humbling at the hands of Italy. Five days on and they have flown 2,000 miles to Baku for a clash that could define their tournament.

Wales should be much more comfortable in the Olympic Stadium and Page will expect his team to control proceedings and try to get an early goal to settle the nerves.

In reality Wales need to win this clash if they are to guarantee progression out of Group A. With Gareth Bale and Daniel James pumping balls into the box, it could be another set-piece or wide delivery that earns the Welsh victory.

Our prediction: Turkey 1-2 Wales (14/1 at bet365)

