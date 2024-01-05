Emery has done a sensational job at Villa Park, with his side also in the Europa Conference League knockout stages, and he'll want to go all the way in the FA Cup, too.

Villa, who have won the competition seven times, travel to Middlesbrough, who are having a hit-and-miss campaign in the Championship.

Michael Carrick's side secured a play-off spot last season, but they now find themselves in 12th place after 26 games.

In typical Championship fashion, they're just four points off the play-offs - but also seven points off 19th.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Middlesbrough v Aston Villa on TV and online.

When is Middlesbrough v Aston Villa?

Middlesbrough v Aston Villa will take place on Saturday 6th January 2024.

Middlesbrough v Aston Villa kick-off time

Middlesbrough v Aston Villa will kick off at 5:30pm.

What TV channel is Middlesbrough v Aston Villa on?

Middlesbrough v Aston Villa will be shown on BBC One from 5:25pm.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights on the Middlesbrough and Aston Villa official YouTube channels.

How to live stream Middlesbrough v Aston Villa online

You can also live stream the Middlesbrough v Aston Villa game online via BBC iPlayer.

Check out the teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

