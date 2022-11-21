Gerardo Martino's side have been knocked out of the tournament at the last 16 stage in their previous seven appearances at the World Cup, but can they end that run and go further in Qatar?

Mexico and Poland get their World Cup campaigns underway on Tuesday afternoon.

Mexico won eight of their 14 qualifying matches, finishing behind Canada on goal difference in their group.

They face a Poland side who will be led by Barcelona frontman Robert Lewandowski, who has 76 goals in 134 appearances for his country.

Poland will be hoping to progress out of the group, however they'll have to finish ahead of Tuesday's rivals Mexico or group favourites Argentina to achieve that.

Poland qualified for the World Cup in Qatar by beating Sweden in a play-off clash, with Lewandowski and Piotr Zielinski netting in a 2-0 victory.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Mexico v Poland on TV and online.

When is Mexico v Poland?

Mexico v Poland will take place on Tuesday 22nd November 2022.

Mexico v Poland kick-off time

Mexico v Poland will kick off at 4pm.

What TV channel is Mexico v Poland on?

Mexico v Poland will be shown live on BBC One with live coverage from 3:30pm.

How to live stream Mexico v Poland online

You can also live stream the Mexico v Poland game online via BBC iPlayer.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

Mexico v Poland referee

The referee for Mexico v Poland has been confirmed as Christopher Beath of Australia.

Mexico v Poland team news

Mexico predicted line-up: Ochoa; Araujo, Montes, Moreno, Gallardo; Alvarez, Romo, Chavez; Lozano, Martin, Vega.

Poland predicted line-up: Szczesny; Bereszynski, Bednarek, Glik; Cash, Krychowiak, Linetty, Zalewski; Zielinski, Milik, Lewandowski.

Mexico v Poland odds

Mexico v Poland prediction

Mexico v Poland will likely be two evenly-matched teams battling in Qatar on Tuesday afternoon.

Both teams will know a win over the opposition puts them in with a great chance of finishing second behind Argentina in Group C.

Mexico could have the edge, however you can never write off Poland and their star man Robert Lewandowski.

Our prediction: Mexico 1-1 Poland (11/2 at bet365)

