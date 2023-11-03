Hollywood-backed Wrexham, who made it all the way to the fourth round of this competition last term, have been one of the most entertaining teams in the EFL this season - and would no doubt love to put on a show on Saturday night.

But the Stags are a tough nut to crack, unbeaten only once in all competitions and boasting the best defensive record in League Two, and will relish the opportunity to steal the limelight - particularly after going out of the Carabao Cup in midweek.

League Two has been an absolute goal fest this term, and though their last meeting ended as a 0-0 draw at the start of October, we can certainly expect some fireworks on Saturday - it is Bonfire Night on Sunday, after all.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Mansfield v Wrexham on TV and online.

When is Mansfield v Wrexham?

Mansfield v Wrexham will take place on Saturday 4th November 2023.

Mansfield v Wrexham kick-off time

Mansfield v Wrexham will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Mansfield v Wrexham on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on S4C from 7:30pm.

FA Cup games will be split between ITV and BBC throughout the season in a big boost for fans across the country who can enjoy live matches on free-to-air TV.

How to live stream Mansfield v Wrexham online

You can also live stream the match via BBC iPlayer or S4C on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Listen to Mansfield v Wrexham on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live Extra.

BBC Radio 5 Live Extra is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

