Former Ajax boss Ten Hag has his work cut out trying to take the Red Devils back to the top table of English and European football, but the early signs have been promising and a return to the Champions League could be on the cards.

Manchester United have bet the house on red that Erik ten Hag is the man to end their post-Sir Alex Ferguson slump.

United have not won a trophy since the Europa League in 2017 so a bit of silverware in the Dutchman's first season in charge would be an added bonus.

While his team have been producing encouraging performances and results, Ten Hag has had his fair share of off-the-pitch issues to deal with.

The biggest of which was Cristiano Ronaldo, who was being used sparingly with Marcus Rashford back in form and Alejandro Garnacho emerging from the development team.

The ageing superstar sparked headlines by criticising Ten Hag in a controversial interview with Piers Morgan, which prompted his swift departure on a free transfer.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about Man Utd's upcoming fixtures.

When do Man Utd play next?

Manchester United's next match will see them take on Charlton in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals.

The game will take place on Tuesday 10th January 2023 with an 8pm kick-off time.

Unfortunately, the game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK.

Man Utd fixtures on TV

Saturday 14th January

Premier League: Man Utd v Man City (12:30pm)

Sunday 22nd January

Premier League: Arsenal v Man Utd (4:30pm)

Sunday 12th February

Premier League: Leeds v Man Utd (2pm)

Thursday 16th February

Europa League: Barcelona v Man Utd (5:45pm)

Sunday 19th February

Premier League: Man Utd v Leicester (2pm)

Thursday 23rd February

Europa League: Man Utd v Barcelona (8pm)

