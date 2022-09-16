Wide forwards and wingers have dominated proceedings as elite goalscorers in recent years, but No.9 talismen are rising up once again.

The Premier League top scorer charts are already bristling with top contenders as natural strikers roar back into fashion in 2022/23.

Erling Haaland leads the way with an outrageous streak of form to mark his entry to the Premier League, while four more out-and-out strikers make up the top five.

There's obviously still a long way to go in the Golden Boot race, but we round up the current standings as well as list the top contenders this season.

RadioTimes.com will keep you up to date with the Premier League top scorers in 2022/23.

Premier League top scorers 2022/23

Erling Haaland (Man City) – 10 goals (1 assist) Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) – 6 goals (0 assists) Ivan Toney (Brentford) – 5 goals (2 assists) Harry Kane (Tottenham) – 5 goals (0 assists) Rodrigo (Leeds) – 4 goals (1 assist) Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) 4 goals (0 assists) Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton) 4 goals (0 assists) Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) 3 goals (3 assists) Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal) 3 goals (3 assists) Marcus Rashford (Man Utd) 3 goals (2 assists)

Last updated on Friday 16th September.

Who will win the Premier League Golden Boot 2022/23?

While this looks like a one-horse race at the moment, the Golden Boot is not signed, sealed and delivered to Erling Haaland just yet.

The City striker has been in sublime form since his arrival, but a number of stars have hit the ground running with plenty more to give.

Haaland is surely the favourite to maintain his form in a City team destined to win the Premier League once more. He will be aided by the fact that while most of his close competitors are busy at Qatar 2022, the Norwegian titan will rest, recharge and return to action fit and raring to roll.

However, it's too soon to rule out Harry Kane from the running entirely. He boasts the third-best minutes per goal ratio in the league so far with five strikes in six appearances, and Tottenham are starting to heat up as the season progresses.

Aleksandar Mitrovic and Ivan Toney should be aiming for 20 goals apiece given their fast starts to the campaign, but it will be more difficult for them to maintain their form in teams expected to battle against relegation.

The ultimate wildcard is three-time Golden Boot winner Mohamed Salah, who has only struck twice in 2022/23 so far. He is eight goals off the pace already, but if he ignites soon, he could rack up a massive total.

Premier League top scorers in history

Alan Shearer – 260 goals (441 games) Wayne Rooney – 208 goals (491 games) Harry Kane – 188 goals (288 games)

Check out our guide to the players with the most goals scored in a Premier League season for the current records, as well as the all-time top 10 goalscorers in Premier League history.

