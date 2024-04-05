Their lack of control under Ten Hag was all too clear to see in their topsy-turvy 4-3 defeat at Chelsea on Thursday night. The visitors found themselves 2-0 down early on, pulled back level before the break, and then edged 3-2 ahead in the second half before Cole Palmer scored twice in stoppage time to claim all three points.

A repeat of that sort of performance could see them blown away at Old Trafford on Sunday, which may prove fatal for the Dutch coach come the summer.

Man Utd dug deep to earn a point at Anfield in the reverse fixture but Liverpool have got the Premier League title in their sights now and are finding a way to the get job done in recent weeks. They've come from behind to claim points against Luton Town, Man City and Brighton, and avoided a slip-up against Sheffield United on Thursday courtesy of late goals from Alexis Mac Allister and Cody Gakpo.

That win saw them re-establish their two-point lead at the top of the table but with Arsenal and Man City playing on Saturday, they're likely to find themselves further down the table by the time they kick-off at Old Trafford. That should serve as extra motivation – not that it's needed in this derby – while their hosts would love nothing more than to derail Liverpool's title bid.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man Utd v Liverpool on TV and online.

When is Man Utd v Liverpool?

Man Utd v Liverpool will take place on Sunday 7th April 2024.

Man Utd v Liverpool kick-off time

Man Utd v Liverpool will kick off at 3:30pm.

What TV channel is Man Utd v Liverpool on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from Xpm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Man Utd v Liverpool online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Man Utd v Liverpool on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

How to watch Man Utd v Liverpool in the USA

You can watch Man Utd v Liverpool live on FuboTV OR Peacock at 10:30am ET.

Most Premier League matches will be shown on either FuboTV or Peacock in 2023/24.

