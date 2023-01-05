Erik ten Hag's men beat Bournemouth 3-0 on Tuesday night to earn their fourth consecutive win and to move into the top four.

Manchester United and Everton turn their focus to the FA Cup on Friday night as the Premier League clubs face off in the third round.

Casemiro, Luke Shaw and Marcus Rashford were on target for United at Old Trafford – however we will likely see a different team against Everton on Friday.

Spirits were high at Everton following their impressive draw at Manchester City last weekend, but Brighton winning 4-1 at Goodison Park on Tuesday night brought Frank Lampard's men back down to earth.

The defeat leaves Everton hovering above the relegation zone and Lampard clinging on to his job.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man United v Everton on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today | FA Cup TV schedule

When is Man United v Everton?

Man United v Everton will take place on Friday 6th January 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Man United v Everton kick-off time

Man United v Everton will kick off at 8pm.

There are plenty of matches on the FA Cup TV schedule this week.

What TV channel is Man United v Everton on?

Man United v Everton will be shown live on ITV1 with coverage from 7:30pm.

How to live stream Man United v Everton online

You can also live stream the Man United v Everton game online via ITV Hub.

Check out teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights too.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Man United v Everton odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Man United (1/2) Draw (7/2) Everton (5/1)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £50 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Man United v Everton prediction

RadioTimes.com now publishes more football coverage than ever before! You can check out the full Man United v Everton predictions guide for expert insight into the game, as well as predicted line-ups for both teams.

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.