The Red Devils, who have won their last four Premier League games, come into this one on the back of their 3-0 win against Bournemouth on Tuesday.

Manchester United are hoping to secure a seventh consecutive win in all competitions to book their place in the FA Cup fourth round as Erik ten Hag's side host Premier League strugglers Everton on Friday night.

United's win moved them into the top four and level on points with Newcastle in third.

While confidence is high at United, it's the opposite at Everton. Frank Lampard's future is uncertain following their 4-1 defeat against Brighton at Goodison Park on Tuesday night.

Everton are now just one point above the relegation zone following the Brighton loss and Lampard will know he needs a result at Old Trafford to stay in the job.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Manchester United v Everton on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today | FA Cup TV schedule

When is Man United v Everton?

Man United v Everton will kick off at 8pm on Friday 6th January 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Man United v Everton team news

Man United predicted line-up: De Gea; Dalot, Martinez, Maguire, Malacia; Fred, McTominay; Garnacho, Fernandes, Elanga; Rashford.

Everton predicted line-up: Pickford; Patterson, Coady, Tarkowski, Mykolenko; Gueye, Iwobi, Onana; McNeil, Gray, Calvert-Lewin.

Man United v Everton prediction

Manchester United are flying under Erik ten Hag at the moment and they'll be confident of booking their place in the next round of the FA Cup.

Everton are struggling for confidence and the pressure is on Frank Lampard to deliver a result at Old Trafford.

Our prediction: Man United 2-0 Everton (6/1 at bet365)

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Man United v Everton odds

In working partnership with RadioTimes.com, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Man United (1/2) Draw (7/2) Everton (5/1)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £50 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.