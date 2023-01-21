Lopetegui has revitalised Wolves since taking charge in December, taking seven points from his first four games in the Premier League, and has pushed the likes of Liverpool and Man Utd close, but a trip to the Etihad is surely his toughest test yet.

Wolves will be hoping to capitalise on Manchester City's recent struggles when they head to the Etihad on Sunday afternoon and in Julen Lopetegui, they have a coach that knows what it takes to beat Pep Guardiola having done so during his time as Porto boss.

Their hosts may not have been at their unstoppable best of late, as recent defeats in the EFL Cup and Manchester derby prove, but Sunday's game still represents a valuable opportunity for them to try to cut Arsenal's lead at the top of the table.

No team has won more Premier League points at home this season than Man City, who will be desperate to add three more when Wolves visit.

With the Gunners hosting Man Utd at the Emirates later on Sunday afternoon, this weekend's results could prove pivotal in the 2022/23 title race.

RadioTimes.com brings you our predictions and team news for Man City v Wolves.

When is Man City v Wolves?

Man City v Wolves will kick off at 2pm on Sunday 22nd January 2023.

Man City v Wolves team news

Man City predicted line-up: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Akanji, Lewis; De Bruyne, Rodri, Gundogan; Foden, Haaland, Grealish

Wolves predicted line-up: Sa; Semedo, Collins, Kilman, Bueno; Nunes, Neves; Traore, Moutinho, Podense; Cunha

Man City v Wolves prediction

There is still a long, long way to go in the Premier League season but this does feel like a big game for the hosts.

Wolves have been much improved under Lopetegui and have shown they can cause the big clubs some real problems so Sunday's game could be a real test for the hosts.

These sorts of games have been their bread and butter under Guardiola and you would not bet against their impressive home record continuing.

It's likely to be tighter than the reverse fixture but at the Etihad, it's hard to look past Man City.

Our prediction: Man City 2-0 Wolves (6/1 at bet365)

Man City v Wolves odds

In working partnership with RadioTimes.com, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

Man City (2/11) Draw (7/1) Wolves (11/1)*

