A week on from their frustrating Manchester derby defeat, Pep Guardiola's side can pile the pressure on the Gunners, who host Man Utd at the Emirates later on Sunday afternoon.

Manchester City will be looking to cut Arsenal's gap at the top of the Premier League when they take on Wolves at the Etihad on Sunday.

But their own game is far from a foregone conclusion as Wolves have looked rejuvenated under Julen Lopetegui and taken seven points from his first four league games.

There have been markedly better performances to match the improved results so the hosts can expect a very different opposition from the team they brushed aside in a 3-0 win at Molineux in October.

Such was their dire position when Lopetegui took charge, however, that defeat on Sunday could see them drop back into the relegation zone.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man City v Wolves on TV and online.

When is Man City v Wolves?

Man City v Wolves will take place on Sunday 22nd January 2023.

Man City v Wolves kick-off time

Man City v Wolves will kick off at 2pm.

What TV channel is Man City v Wolves on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV now that fans are allowed into stadiums.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

Is there a Man City v Wolves live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Man City v Wolves odds

Man City v Wolves prediction

