City boss Gareth Taylor will be ruing back-to-back defeats to Arsenal and Brighton last November, as they have won every league fixture since - and are looking to extend that hot streak to 13 when West Ham come to town.

Barring basement club Bristol City going on an unlikely winning run, the Hammers are set to retain their WSL status despite the 2023/24 campaign being deeply disappointing.

West Ham have won just three times all season - the last being against Arsenal at the start of February - and sit 11th of 12 teams in the league, so manager Rehanne Skinner could see her job being called into question unless they finish the season in winning form.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man City v West Ham on TV and online.

When is Man City v West Ham?

Man City v West Ham will take place on Sunday 21st April 2024.

Man City v West Ham kick-off time

Man City v West Ham will kick off at 2:15pm.

What TV channel is Man City v West Ham on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on the BBC Red Button from 2:10pm.

How to live stream Man City v West Ham online

You can live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Is Man City v West Ham on radio?

Unfortunately, the match has not been selected for live radio commentary in the UK.

Man City v West Ham odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Man City (1/10) Draw (8/1) West Ham (12/1)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

